Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,882 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 480.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 38,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

