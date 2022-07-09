Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 917.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.44% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.