Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

TECL opened at $31.99 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.