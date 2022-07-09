Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,964 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.