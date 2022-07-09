Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Exelon by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 920,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,823,000 after buying an additional 174,032 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

