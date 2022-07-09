Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $146.41 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

