Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

