Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.47.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.