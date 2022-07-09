Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

