Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,400 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 71,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 113.1% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 316.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

