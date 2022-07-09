Tobam Acquires 613 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tobam boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

