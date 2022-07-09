Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

