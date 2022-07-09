Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 686 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

