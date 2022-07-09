22,900 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $77,414,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.