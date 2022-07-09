Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 254,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,653,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Specifically, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

