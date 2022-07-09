Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.65 and a 200-day moving average of $534.39. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

