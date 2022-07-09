Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

