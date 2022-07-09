Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.