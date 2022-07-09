Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $619.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

