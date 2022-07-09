Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 205.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 380,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,739 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 719,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

