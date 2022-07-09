Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
