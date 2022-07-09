Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,350,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,995,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Confluent by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,539,000 after buying an additional 584,755 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 82,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $3,103,092.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,537,249.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 290,036 shares of company stock worth $8,735,355 and sold 26,547 shares worth $485,245. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

