Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,014,266 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 621,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,733,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 297,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

