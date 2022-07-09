Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,414,000 after acquiring an additional 511,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 407,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $149.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

