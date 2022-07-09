iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

