Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average is $194.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

