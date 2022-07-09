Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

