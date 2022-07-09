Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,150 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,950 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,053,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $27.06 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

