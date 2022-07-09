Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,327 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,327 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 645,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,812,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $29.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

