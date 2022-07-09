Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 26810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.