Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 26810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

