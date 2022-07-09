Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

