Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 136,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,054,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

