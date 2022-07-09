Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $137.80 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

