Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 376,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.