Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 436.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 2.12% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGRO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74.

