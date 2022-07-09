Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 14.39% of Indaptus Therapeutics worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 19,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $51,882.01. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,333.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDP opened at $3.18 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $28.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

