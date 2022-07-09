Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

