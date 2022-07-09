Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

