Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 17600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

