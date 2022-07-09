Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,039 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.87 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.