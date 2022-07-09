Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 65.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $79.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

