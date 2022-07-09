Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.27 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

