Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,714,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $131.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.33.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

