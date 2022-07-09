First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.
NASDAQ FV opened at $41.62 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.
