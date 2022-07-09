Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 144,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

