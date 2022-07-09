Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $498.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.54. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.