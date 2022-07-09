Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Amgen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.48 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

