Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,177 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

