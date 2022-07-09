Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

