Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,901 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $304.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

